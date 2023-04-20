Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 85,736,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,590,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.27. The company has a market capitalization of $526.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.