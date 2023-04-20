Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,010. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

