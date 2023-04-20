North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.19

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.19 and traded as high as C$39.20. North West shares last traded at C$38.95, with a volume of 104,138 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.21.

North West Dividend Announcement

About North West

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.