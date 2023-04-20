NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NOV Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 2,549,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in NOV by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $380,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $844,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NOV by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

