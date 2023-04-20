Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading Up 3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $152.24 and last traded at $152.11. Approximately 302,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,827,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.61.

The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Nucor

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $362,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

