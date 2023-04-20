Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.62

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 43508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

