Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 0.3%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

