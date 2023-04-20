NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $172.79

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $172.79, but opened at $166.45. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $168.23, with a volume of 409,407 shares trading hands.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

