OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.