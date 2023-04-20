Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.1 %
OVBC stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.