Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.1 %

OVBC stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

