Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

