ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.82. 3,913,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,065. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

