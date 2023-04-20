ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

OGS opened at $80.67 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 124.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,088,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

