OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading 3.7% Higher

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.73. 26,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 119,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,599.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $179,908.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,978 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

