P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Position Decreased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,774 shares during the period. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.69% of P3 Health Partners worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 214,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 809.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 14,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

P3 Health Partners Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

