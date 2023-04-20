Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 435,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,368,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,831,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

