Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Barclays

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 target price on Parex Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

PXT traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.81 and a twelve month high of C$30.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

