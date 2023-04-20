PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PARTS iD Stock Up 20.7 %

Shares of ID stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,097. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

About PARTS iD

(Get Rating)

See Also

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.