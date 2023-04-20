Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 492,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

