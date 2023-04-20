PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.39-733.16, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.99 million. PC Connection also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 62,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $732.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $198,191.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,072,268 shares in the company, valued at $340,954,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

