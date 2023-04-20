Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,971 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,383,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.02. The stock had a trading volume of 83,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

