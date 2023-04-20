Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VLO traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.69. 857,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,011. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

