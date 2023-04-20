Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GD traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.98. The company had a trading volume of 56,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,096. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

