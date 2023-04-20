Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

