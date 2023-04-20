Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 1,579,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,081,396. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

