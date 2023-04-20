Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up about 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

