Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.19. 59,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.13 and a 200-day moving average of $315.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

