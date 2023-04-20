Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $117.97. 914,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

