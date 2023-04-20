Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

AVGO traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $632.94. The stock had a trading volume of 222,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $263.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

