Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 265,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 444,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -305.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.04.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

