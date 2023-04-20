PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Trading Down 0.2%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.15). Approximately 67,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 306,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.20 ($1.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of £192.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.93.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

