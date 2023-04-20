Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Up 1%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 172,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 552,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Performance Shipping Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 538,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 5.18% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

