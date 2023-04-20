Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $371.85

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.85 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.70). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.67), with a volume of 419,634 shares traded.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.83) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 337.50 ($4.18).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 323.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,718.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

