Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 504,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

