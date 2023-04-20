Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 655,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,807. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

