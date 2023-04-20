Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,913,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.17. 35,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $179.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

