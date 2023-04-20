Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of PHAT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $229,827 and sold 12,728 shares valued at $102,330. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.