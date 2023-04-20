Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.