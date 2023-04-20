Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Shares Gap Down to $101.51

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.51, but opened at $96.42. Philip Morris International shares last traded at $97.07, with a volume of 796,101 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

