Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $26.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 70.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 56.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 268,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

