Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 579,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.40 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,503 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $149,748,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

