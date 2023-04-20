Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $221.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $227.31 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average is $228.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

