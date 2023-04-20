Piper Sandler Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $41.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.27). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $256,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.