Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of PL stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

