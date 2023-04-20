Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Trading Down 0.3%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 608 ($7.52) to GBX 615 ($7.61) in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

