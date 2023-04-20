Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.22

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.22 and traded as high as $36.72. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 2,558 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $221.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 22.76%.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

