PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 398,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 617,809 shares.The stock last traded at $48.79 and had previously closed at $49.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

