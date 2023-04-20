Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Pool worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.71. 515,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,791. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $473.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

