PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.21.

PPG stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $142.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

