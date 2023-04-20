PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

PPG traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $142.46.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.